Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Janne Simoes
@figoozzy
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lake Louise, Alberta, Kanada
Published
on
October 7, 2021
Canon, EOS 700D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Mountain wiew with Lake Louise
Related tags
lake louise
kanada
alberta
tranquilidad
tranquillity
national park
peaceful lake
peaceful nature
breathtaking wallpaper
breathtaking view
clouds sky
mounatins
green water
Peaceful Pictures
breathtaking
banff canada
banff mountains
banff national park
banff
alberta canada
Free images
Related collections
Surf
128 photos
· Curated by Nadezda Viugina
surf
Sports Images
outdoor
Diverse Women
396 photos
· Curated by Oree Virtual
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
People Images & Pictures
marine
135 photos
· Curated by Jenna S
marine
sea
HD Blue Wallpapers