Go to Clark Van Der Beken's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire, USA
Published on Canon EOS M50
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Capturing a crescent moon at dusk over Lake Winnipesaukee.

Related collections

Tadawul
29 photos · Curated by Danielle Smith
tadawul
outdoor
building
Clouds
4 photos · Curated by Rachael Kozielec
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking