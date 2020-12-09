Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sincerely Media
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Port Elizabeth, South Africa
Published
9 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
garden
herbs
port elizabeth
south africa
planting
vegetable garden
gardening
HD Grey Wallpapers
jar
pottery
potted plant
vase
plant
outdoors
HD Wood Wallpapers
planter
soil
HD Brick Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
box
Creative Commons images
Related collections
urbano
10 photos
· Curated by Tefa Vázquez
urbano
HD City Wallpapers
building
lawn and garden
86 photos
· Curated by mike ritter
garden
lawn
plant
garden love
245 photos
· Curated by Anneke Simons
garden
plant
Food Images & Pictures