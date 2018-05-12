In my garden we have a lot of bird feeders, and in the Summer (usually around June) we see a lot of Starlings. They nest in the trees surrounding our house and bring their young fledglings into our garden to feed. I sat outside for 2 hours patiently waiting to get some good shots of both the adults and the youngsters. Only the day before I bought my 100-400mm MK II lens for my Canon EOS 6D and these birds were the perfect subject to practice on - I was able to get some lovely photos without disturbing the families.