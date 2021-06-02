Go to Tom Samuelsson's profile
@tsamu
Download free
brown concrete building near body of water during daytime
brown concrete building near body of water during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Stockholm, Sverige
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Swedish Royal Palace, Stockholm, Sweden

Related collections

camera
59 photos · Curated by Ana Tarouca
camera
electronic
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking