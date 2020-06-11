Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Keith Helfrich
@keithhelfrich
Download free
Share
Info
Charlotte, NC, USA
Published on
June 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Up
29 photos
· Curated by Naoufal Kadhom
up
building
architecture
One
67 photos
· Curated by John Hult
one
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
WORK
340 photos
· Curated by Juliette Belloir
work
Flower Images
People Images & Pictures
Related tags
crowd
People Images & Pictures
audience
human
interior design
indoors
charlotte
nc
usa
room
People Images & Pictures
HD Black Wallpapers
Public domain images