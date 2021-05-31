Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Neil de Souza
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India
Published on
May 31, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Old lady with tattoos in colourful saree sitting on her bed
Related collections
Mastering Monochrome
491 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
monochrome
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
Cities
155 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
HD City Wallpapers
building
urban
See Not My Eyes
1,190 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
People Images & Pictures
human
style
Related tags
ahmedabad
gujarat
india
indian
old aged
portraits of people
woman portrait
saree
street photography
Tattoo Images & Pictures
Free pictures