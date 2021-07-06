Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
bao le
@lebao
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 6, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
flower field
blossom
Flower Images
plant
petal
vegetation
bush
asteraceae
aster
geranium
daisies
daisy
anemone
outdoors
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #166: Adobe Spark
9 photos
· Curated by Adobe Spark
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD White Wallpapers
Impetus
31 photos
· Curated by Tyler Delgado
impetu
outdoor
rock
Roads
62 photos
· Curated by laze.life
road
outdoor
freeway