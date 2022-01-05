Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Christopher Eden
@kristofer2482
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Palenciana, España
Published
28d
ago
SONY, DSC-RX100M5
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
palenciana
españa
river
cloudy sky
Cloud Pictures & Images
green trees
southern spain
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
wilderness
creek
stream
vegetation
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
bush
Mountain Images & Pictures
land
rainforest
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Food
90 photos
· Curated by Greg Bird
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant
Architecture
42 photos
· Curated by Naoufal Kadhom
architecture
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Collection #178: Flipboard
10 photos
· Curated by Flipboard
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
architecture