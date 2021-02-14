Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sergei Zhukov
@opohmelka
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Switzerland
Published on
February 14, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
switzerland
Tree Images & Pictures
winter forest
plant
fir
abies
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Snow Wallpapers
ice
conifer
pine
slope
Mountain Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
Top 100 Most Viewed Photos of 2017
79 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
COME FLY WITH ME
448 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
fly
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Mountains
105 photos
· Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
Mountain Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor