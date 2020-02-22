Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Annie Spratt
@anniespratt
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Algonquin Park, ON, Canada
Published
on
February 22, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Hand reaching out to a deer, taken in Algoquin Park, July 1959
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
algonquin park
on
canada
hand gestures
hands
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
antelope
mammal
Deer Images & Pictures
elk
human
People Images & Pictures
antler
Free pictures
Related collections
Hands
212 photos
· Curated by Photo Clubs
hand
human
finger
Magic
114 photos
· Curated by Miriam Zeitz
magic
plant
flora
Vintage film photos of Canada 🇨🇦
64 photos
· Curated by Annie Spratt
canada
HD Grey Wallpapers
human