Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lukáš Kačaliak
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 9, 2021
samsung, SM-A405FN
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
slovakia
slovensko
vysoke tatry
hory
góry
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoors
mountain range
HD Scenery Wallpapers
peak
Landscape Images & Pictures
panoramic
slope
Fish Images
Animals Images & Pictures
wilderness
Birds Images
photography
photo
Public domain images
Related collections
Water Journal
928 photos · Curated by Water Journal
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
sea
Unsplash Top 25: Editor’s Choice Photographers of 2018 | Q1
15 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Vehicles
105 photos · Curated by Harriet Allcock
vehicle
Car Images & Pictures
volkswagen