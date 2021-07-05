Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Pavel Neznanov
@npi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kaluga, Russia
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
kaluga
russia
architecture
building
ceiling
triangle
Grunge Backgrounds
germany
HD Blue Wallpapers
geometry
perspective
Tourism Pictures
HD Black Wallpapers
landmark
england
brutalist architecture
london
communist
interior
style
Free stock photos
Related collections
Experimental
95 photos
· Curated by Farouk Mechedal
experimental
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Computers, Phones, and Tech
136 photos
· Curated by Brittany Botti
HD Phone Wallpapers
tech
HD Computer Wallpapers
Collection #147: Offscreen Magazine
10 photos
· Curated by Offscreen Magazine
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Wallpapers