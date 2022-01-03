Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Burkard Meyendriesch
@bmeyendriesch
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Villarmentero de Campos, 34447, Provinz Palencia, Spanien
Published
8d
ago
FUJIFILM, X-T1
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
villarmentero de campos
34447
provinz palencia
spanien
camino de santiago
road
gravel
dirt road
path
trail
bush
vegetation
plant
ground
outdoors
Nature Images
soil
slope
letterbox
mailbox
Free stock photos
Related collections
Light
465 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Light Backgrounds
Sunset Images & Pictures
outdoor
Amenities
46 photos
· Curated by Meredith Plant
amenity
plant
flora
At Home
94 photos
· Curated by Samantha Parsons
home
House Images
HD Windows Wallpapers