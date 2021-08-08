Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Possessed Photography
@possessedphotography
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 8, 2021
SM-C115W
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
spire
steeple
tower
architecture
building
electrical device
antenna
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #74: Jeffrey Zeldman
9 photos
· Curated by Jeffrey Zeldman
building
HD City Wallpapers
architecture
Sometimes in Winter...
182 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
Reflections
175 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
reflection
outdoor
lake