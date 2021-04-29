Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
iam_os
@iam_os
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Vaticano, Папский Престол (Государство-город Ватикан)
Published on
April 29, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Golden globe sculpture Sphere in Sphere in Vatican
Related tags
vaticano
папский престол (государство-город ватикан)
sphere
globe
vatican
rome
italian
art design
sculpture
christian art
Brown Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
human
town
urban
downtown
HD City Wallpapers
building
architecture
apparel
Backgrounds
Related collections
Faces
136 photos
· Curated by Mai Knoblovits
face
People Images & Pictures
portrait
Textures
1,674 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Looking Up
92 photos
· Curated by Danielle MacInnes
looking up
building
HD City Wallpapers