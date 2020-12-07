Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Nelly Antoniadou
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
December 8, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Christmas Bell
Related tags
Christmas Tree Images
christmas ornament
Christmas Images
christmas lights
christmas bell
ornament
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
lighting
HD Purple Wallpapers
HD Pattern Wallpapers
fractal
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
landscape
779 photos
· Curated by Markus Spiske
Landscape Images & Pictures
sand
Beach Images & Pictures
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
71 photos
· Curated by Valencia Ng
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
blanket
Wilds
77 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
wild
rock
Cloud Pictures & Images