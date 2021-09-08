Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
shehab sleema
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 8, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Hibiscus flower. Red Tropical Hibiscus. Hawaiian hibiscus .
Related tags
hibiscus
hibiscus rosa
Winter Images & Pictures
red flower
hibiscus flower
hibiscus tea
plant
blossom
Flower Images
pollen
petal
Public domain images
Related collections
It's simple but very complex
231 photos
· Curated by Anton Darius
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Texture Backgrounds
Blooms
171 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
bloom
Flower Images
plant
Fruits & Vegetables
112 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
vegetable
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures