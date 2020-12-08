Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Earl Wilcox
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Santa Barbara, CA, USA
Published
9 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Chocolate mold Christmas figurines in front of Christmas Tree.
Related tags
santa barbara
ca
usa
santa claus
st. nicholas
chocolate mold
kris kringle
chocolate
Christmas Images
Christmas Tree Images
HD Red Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
snowman
figurine
sweets
Food Images & Pictures
confectionery
cream
icing
creme
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #163: Vanguard World
6 photos
· Curated by Vanguard World
vanguard
HD Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Food and Drink
833 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
drink
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Collection #71: M.G. Siegler
9 photos
· Curated by M.G. Siegler
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Green Wallpapers
outdoor