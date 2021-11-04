Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Matt Benson
@mattgyver
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 4, 2021
DJI, FC7303
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A late fall cemetery aerial view with crossroads.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
Landscape Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Scenery Wallpapers
aerial view
Backgrounds
Related collections
Big Screens
383 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Screen Wallpapers
HD iPhone Wallpapers
HD Phone Wallpapers
Earth Day
172 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
Earth Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #2: Crew
10 photos · Curated by Crew
rock
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers