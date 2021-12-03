Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lorena Preda
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bucureşti, Bucureşti, România
Published
on
December 3, 2021
Canon, EOS 500D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Interior decoration of a potted plant and fir cones
Related tags
românia
bucureşti
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
pine
romania
interior decor
interior decoration
interior home
plants wallpaper
interior plants
wallpaper for mobile
HD Wallpapers
plants
Nature Images
HD Green Wallpapers
plant wallpaper
pine cones
pine cone
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Negative Space Travel
460 photos
· Curated by Matt Popovich
Travel Images
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Office Life
41 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
office
workspace
work
Nature
416 photos
· Curated by José Luis Antúnez
Nature Images
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images