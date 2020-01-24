Natural Rock & Sand Formations along the Sumkhel Lungpa River One of the most awe inspiring stretches along the drive from Manali to Leh is the 30-35 km stretch along the Moray Plains. This is a stretch of absolute flat land flanked by mountains on both sides of the road- which could be a no big deal, but the coolest thing about the plains is that it is on an average 13,000 feet above sea level. These views can only be offered in the Himalayan ranges and this high altitude desert with barren slopes, stark landscapes, and treeless terrains.