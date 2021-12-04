Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gytis Bukauskas
@gytisb
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 4, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Snow Wallpapers
fireplace
christmastree
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures
Nature Images
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
outdoors
HD Fire Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
land
Christmas Tree Images
ornament
flame
vegetation
indoors
Free images
Related collections
Christian
142 photos · Curated by Ben White
HD Christian Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Website Backgrounds
The Masses of the Universe
306 photos · Curated by Olivia Smith
People Images & Pictures
friend
human
Buildings
171 photos · Curated by Ashwin Alaparthi
building
architecture
urban