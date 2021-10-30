I captured this scene while I was traveling in Norway. While it was an amazing moment and subject that I tried to capture with this shot It wasn’t the subject itself - what the photograph ACTUALLY showed - that made it so special for me but what the people I showed the photo to IMAGINED IT TO be. And how it instantly caught their full attention as they tried to wrap their head around what exactly it was, that was shown here - mountains? An ice cave? Snow? Although I took a lot of pictures until today there has never been any picture that stuck with people quite as much as this one.