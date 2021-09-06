Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
sq lim
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 7, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7C
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
telephone box
telephone booth
public phone
public telephone
pay phone
phone box
call box
HD Grey Wallpapers
phone booth
train
transportation
vehicle
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Vintage
133 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
Vintage Backgrounds
old
Light Backgrounds
Jewelry
103 photos
· Curated by Liz Fisher
jewelry
hand
People Images & Pictures
Lifestyle Shots
209 photos
· Curated by Kate the Socialite
lifestyle
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures