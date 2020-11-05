Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Bernie Almanzar
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 5, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
factory
working
man
bakery
Donut Images & Pictures
doughnut
People Images & Pictures
human
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
accessory
glasses
accessories
machine
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Bridges
62 photos
· Curated by Neil Nagy
bridge
building
architecture
For the love of caffeine
124 photos
· Curated by Lydia Clinkscales
Coffee Images
drink
cup
Christmas
228 photos
· Curated by stephanie jones
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Holiday Wallpapers