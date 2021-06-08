Go to Brett Jordan's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white printer paper on brown wooden table
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on E-M1MarkII
Free to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, 1 kings, book of kings, kings, ספר מלכים‎, sêp̄er malḵîm, hebrew bible, destruction of judah, babylon, babylonian exile, Deuteronomistic history, a history of Israel, rabbinic literature, shavuot, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, tanakh, nevi'im, ketuvim, septuagint,

Related collections

Focus on Red
328 photos · Curated by Murielle Hunt
HD Red Wallpapers
plant
flora
EYE SEE YOU
1,281 photos · Curated by Susan H.
Eye Images
Animals Images & Pictures
pet
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking