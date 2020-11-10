Go to PJ Gal-Szabo's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown maple leaves on tree branch
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Zion National Park, UT, Springdale, UT, USA
Published on FUJIFILM, X-T1
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

zion national park
ut
springdale
usa
Brown Backgrounds
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
maple
maple leaf
vegetation
Backgrounds

Related collections

Human-made
56 photos · Curated by Mary Pat Campbell
human-made
building
architecture
shadyside
69 photos · Curated by Brittany Goble
shadyside
horror
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking