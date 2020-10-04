Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mufid Majnun
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
COVID-19
Share
Info
Published
on
October 4, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
a nurse is taking blood to be checked in the hospital laboratory.
Related tags
hospital
nurse
laboratory
blood
healthcare
purwokerto
medical devices
medical equipment
blood check
mufid majnun
banyumas
HD Grey Wallpapers
clinic
human
People Images & Pictures
operating theatre
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Leeds
21 photos
· Curated by Richard Bonner
leeds
human
test
Skills
25 photos
· Curated by Anish Bhatt
skill
human
clothing
Coronavirus
35 photos
· Curated by Leah Breen
coronavirus
pandemic
covid-19