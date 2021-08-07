Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Casey Connell
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Detroit, MI, USA
Published
on
August 7, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
detroit
mi
usa
gun
revolver
firearms
product
People Images & Pictures
human
weapon
weaponry
handgun
Backgrounds
Related collections
Wedding
63 photos
· Curated by José Funes
Wedding Backgrounds
human
hand
A walk through the garden
232 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
garden
Flower Images
petal
Fire
168 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
HD Fire Wallpapers
Fireworks Images & Pictures
Light Backgrounds