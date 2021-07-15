Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Pulkit Barmecha
@pulkitbarmecha
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 15, 2021
Canon, EOS 200D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
accessories
accessory
female
face
jewelry
crowd
smile
People Images & Pictures
gown
fashion
sari
silk
leisure activities
robe
portrait
photography
Public domain images
Related collections
Office
53 photos
· Curated by Ken Rossi
office
business
work
Life's A Beach
108 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Beach Images & Pictures
rock
sea
color and form
99 photos
· Curated by 1 1
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers