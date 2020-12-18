Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Aliki Karakousi
@alikisthemelion
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Meteora, Καλαμπάκα, Ελλάδα
Published
on
December 19, 2020
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
meteora
καλαμπάκα
ελλάδα
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
cliff
outdoors
housing
architecture
monastery
building
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
promontory
plateau
Free pictures
Related collections
Christmas
528 photos · Curated by Heather Dou
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
Above the Trees 🌲
75 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
above
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers
OUTDOORS
316 photos · Curated by Ace
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
sea