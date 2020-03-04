Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Joe Yates
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Bali, Indonesia
Published
on
March 4, 2020
Hasselblad, L1D-20c
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
bali
indonesia
outdoors
grassland
field
Nature Images
paddy field
countryside
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
agriculture
Free pictures
Related collections
field
8 photos
· Curated by LILY MEREL
field
Grass Backgrounds
plant
natural
508 photos
· Curated by lynn wu
natural
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Paddy Field
3 photos
· Curated by suncue
paddy field
agriculture
countryside