Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Calgary, Alberta
Related tags
Nature Images
HD Snow Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
calgary
alberta
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoors
plant
ice
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
produce
vegetation
fungus
frost
photography
photo
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #112: Scott Harrison
8 photos
· Curated by Scott Harrison
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
rock
STYLED FOOD
352 photos
· Curated by Chloe Stephens
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant
Glorious Food
239 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
Food Images & Pictures
meal
plant