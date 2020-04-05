Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jessica Delp
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Redding, CT, USA
Published on
April 5, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Shallow focus branch.
Related collections
Silhouettes
14 photos
· Curated by Jolijn Pasmans
silhouette
plant
outdoor
MIM
71 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Yoo
mim
Sports Images
human
nature
23 photos
· Curated by Jessica Delp
Nature Images
plant
Flower Images
Related tags
silhouette
Nature Images
redding
ct
usa
outdoors
plant
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blossom
HD Grey Wallpapers
Free stock photos