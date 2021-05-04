Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nik Demidko
@demidroid
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 4, 2021
NIKON D5500
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
purple flowers
iris
Butterfly Images
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
invertebrate
plant
moth
Bee Pictures & Images
honey bee
blossom
Flower Images
Public domain images
Related collections
Butterfly
12 photos
· Curated by Sophie Brinker
Butterfly Images
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
The Insect World
12 photos
· Curated by Della Lewandowski
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
Moth
42 photos
· Curated by Julie Coppinger
moth
insect
invertebrate