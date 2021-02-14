Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Raimond Klavins
@raimondklavins
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kerala, Индия
Published on
February 14, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Lotus flower India
Related tags
kerala
индия
Landscape Images & Pictures
liquid
splashing
resort
palm
atlantic
HD Ocean Wallpapers
Travel Images
HD Water Wallpapers
beauty
Summer Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sun Images & Pictures
Seascape Pictures
Nature Images
Beach Images & Pictures
HD Sky Wallpapers
HD Tropical Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
Trees and Leaves
440 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
leafe
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Ebony Ladies
4,692 photos
· Curated by Terry Carter Jr.
lady
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Adventure
148 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
adventure
People Images & Pictures
outdoor