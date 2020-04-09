Go to mahyar motebassem's profile
@mahyarmotebassem
Download free
herd of sheep on field during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Kalat, Khorasan, Razavi Khorasan Province, Iran
Published on NIKON D750
Free to use under the Unsplash License

A flock of sheep grazing in the nature around Mashhad.

Related collections

Licht
459 photos · Curated by Angelika Meyer
licht
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Christianity
186 photos · Curated by REGINE THOLEN
christianity
Book Images & Photos
Bible Images
Sheep
143 photos · Curated by G J
sheep
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking