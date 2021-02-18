Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Patrick Adcock
@patrickadcock
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Santa Cruz, CA, USA
Published
on
February 18, 2021
ILCE-7C
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
santa cruz
ca
usa
coast
Beach Images & Pictures
cove
Landscape Images & Pictures
coatal
coastline
shark fin cove
califronia
california beach
california coast
davenport
shark fin
Beach Backgrounds
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
sea
Backgrounds
Related collections
Landscapes
7 photos
· Curated by Patrick Adcock
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoor
cliff
+ Ocean
9 photos
· Curated by LP Photos
HD Ocean Wallpapers
sea
outdoor
SOTB 2021
14 photos
· Curated by katie kland
outdoor
coast
sea