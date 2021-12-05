Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
shri
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
New York, NY, USA
Published
on
December 5, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
The Sauce | 01
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
New York Pictures & Images
ny
usa
ketchup
food photo
food and drink
sauces
saucer
product shot
hot sauce
chinese food
asian food
chow mein
food market
food_photography
food preparation
products
product photography
Food Images & Pictures
Brown Backgrounds
Free pictures
Related collections
Pink
83 photos · Curated by Cheryl Kirsten
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Collection #62: Tim Van Damme
10 photos · Curated by Tim Van Damme
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
Beach Images & Pictures
Makers: Mercantile
16 photos · Curated by Crew
canada
montréal
clark street mercantile