Go to George Kedenburg III's profile
@gk3
Download free
red heart with light on the wall
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial, Spirituality
, Wallpapers
The Chapel, Louis Pasteur Street, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Published on LEICA Q2
Free to use under the Unsplash License

praying hands

Related collections

Long Road
13 photos · Curated by wayne sosebee
road
human
clothing
MUNAY
580 photos · Curated by juan morales
munay
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
Faith
29 photos · Curated by Erika Hall
faith
text
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking