Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
anthoni askaria
@aaskaria
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kopi Es Tak Kie, Jalan Pintu Besar Selatan III, RT.7/RW.6, Pinangsia, West Jakarta City, Jakarta, Indonesia
Published
on
August 31, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
"Coffee is always a good idea"
Related tags
jakarta
indonesia
kopi es tak kie
jalan pintu besar selatan iii
rt.7/rw.6
pinangsia
west jakarta city
coffee shop
traditional
35mm
glodok
restaurant
People Images & Pictures
human
food court
Food Images & Pictures
meal
cafeteria
cafe
indoors
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Ûber Cool
135 photos
· Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
People Images & Pictures
human
fashion
earth without art is just eh
11 photos
· Curated by Cecilia De Lucia
HD Art Wallpapers
craft
HD Color Wallpapers
FIELD WORK
87 photos
· Curated by Terris Kremer
outdoor
boot
shoe