Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marcel Strauß
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Stuttgart, Deutschland
Published
on
July 30, 2020
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
stuttgart
deutschland
street
button
disabled
letterbox
mailbox
tin
can
trash can
Backgrounds
Related collections
ATLAS
199 photos · Curated by Sabrina Peters
atla
human
school
Street Photography
151 photos · Curated by Marcel Strauß
street photography
deutschland
stuttgart
Stuttgart
303 photos · Curated by Marcel Strauß
stuttgart
deutschland
human