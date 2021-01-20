Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Maria Theresa Viernes
@theresa40
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 20, 2021
samsung, SM-G950U
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoors
Nature Images
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
glacier
Winter Images & Pictures
snowman
peak
mountain range
iceberg
Free stock photos
Related collections
MacOS Desktop Wallpapers
170 photos · Curated by Luke Chesser
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Happy Feet
117 photos · Curated by Olivia Smith
feet
shoe
People Images & Pictures
Following people
355 photos · Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
human