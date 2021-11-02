Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Max Harlynking
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Franconia Sculpture Park, Saint Croix Trail North, Shafer, MN, USA
Published
on
November 2, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Looking out the window of a half-built house sculpture
Related tags
franconia sculpture park
saint croix trail north
shafer
mn
usa
wall
HD Brick Wallpapers
ruins
out the window
window sill
abandoned
looking
Brown Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
human
architecture
building
photo
photography
Creative Commons images
Related collections
water
590 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Woodland Animals
340 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
woodland
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Pilgrim's Progress
74 photos
· Curated by Valencia Ng
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
outdoor