Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Yann Lerjen
@ylerjen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Cabane d´Ayroz, Chaux d' Aïre, Daillon, Switzerland
Published
on
July 30, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON Z 6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Highland cattle in an alpine field
Related tags
switzerland
cabane d´ayroz
chaux d' aïre
daillon
Animals Images & Pictures
cattle
Cow Images & Pictures
bull
aïre
highland
alpine
ayroz
valais
wallis
conthey
longhorn
mammal
antelope
wildlife
Public domain images
Related collections
Animals
4 photos
· Curated by Yann Lerjen
Animals Images & Pictures
switzerland
mammal
highland cow
10 photos
· Curated by Ben Steele
highland cow
Animals Images & Pictures
bull
bull
66 photos
· Curated by multi genius
bull
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal