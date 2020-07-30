Go to Yann Lerjen's profile
@ylerjen
Download free
brown cow on green grass field under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Cabane d´Ayroz, Chaux d' Aïre, Daillon, Switzerland
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON Z 6
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Highland cattle in an alpine field

Related collections

Animals
4 photos · Curated by Yann Lerjen
Animals Images & Pictures
switzerland
mammal
bull
66 photos · Curated by multi genius
bull
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking