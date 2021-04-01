Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Agnishwar Mukherjee
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kolkata, Kolkata, India
Published
on
April 1, 2021
Canon, EOS 200D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
kolkata
india
portrait
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
apparel
clothing
human
People Images & Pictures
female
face
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
skin
photography
photo
ground
Girls Photos & Images
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #16: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Beach Images & Pictures
Minimalist
86 photos
· Curated by Luky Wiranda
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
minimal
building
Collection #106: Nathan Kontny
9 photos
· Curated by Nathan Kontny
collection
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images