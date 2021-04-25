Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Thomas Oxford
@crack_pot
Download free
Share
Info
Hua Hin, Hua Hin District, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Thailand
Published on
April 26, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A Buddhist monk collecting alms at sunrise.
Related collections
Ebony Ladies
4,601 photos
· Curated by Terry Carter Jr.
lady
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Shadow Play
68 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
Trees and Leaves
440 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
leafe
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Related tags
monk
People Images & Pictures
human
hua hin
hua hin district
prachuap khiri khan
thailand
buddhist
thailand
Beach Images & Pictures
HD Ocean Wallpapers
sea
HD Water Wallpapers
Travel Images
Creative Commons images