Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
sagar shrestha
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
nepal
chitwan
wedding photography
bride
nepali bride
clothing
apparel
face
People Images & Pictures
human
female
gown
fashion
robe
accessories
accessory
jewelry
Wedding Backgrounds
wedding gown
Backgrounds
Related collections
Love, Loss and Lost
43 photos · Curated by Tiffany Christina
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Phone Wallpapers
1,254 photos · Curated by Jeremy Beck
HD Phone Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
MotherEarth
78 photos · Curated by Melanie O'Leary
motherearth
Flower Images
rock