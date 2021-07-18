Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Craig Minkley
@minkleyc
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kob Inn, South Africa
Published
on
July 18, 2021
Canon, EOS RP
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
kob inn
south africa
Cow Images & Pictures
cattle
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
longhorn
bull
Free pictures
Related collections
Livestock and Agriculture
198 photos · Curated by Katie Sweetman
agriculture
livestock
Animals Images & Pictures
Surfing
91 photos · Curated by Bernat Fortet
surfing
sea
outdoor
Contemplative
156 photos · Curated by Sam Littlefair
contemplative
plant
HD Dark Wallpapers